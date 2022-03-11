Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.98

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 324568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polymetal International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

