Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Shares Down 9.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.4% on Thursday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $23.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Porch Group traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 12,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,172,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRCH. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

