PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
PWFL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54.
About PowerFleet (Get Rating)
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerFleet (PWFL)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.