PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PWFL has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $2.99 on Thursday. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McAdam LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the third quarter worth $67,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet during the third quarter worth $70,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in PowerFleet by 15.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PowerFleet by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

