PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PWFL. TheStreet downgraded PowerFleet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $2.99 on Thursday. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $9.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.24.
PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
