PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PWFL. TheStreet downgraded PowerFleet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $2.99 on Thursday. PowerFleet has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $9.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the third quarter worth $70,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 15.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 954.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,037 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.