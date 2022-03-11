PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.13.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

