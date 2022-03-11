Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) versus Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Critical Review

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Rating) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precision Optics and Outset Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $10.68 million 3.14 -$100,000.00 ($0.06) -33.33 Outset Medical $102.60 million 19.56 -$131.93 million ($2.88) -14.70

Precision Optics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outset Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -8.58% -19.38% -10.77% Outset Medical -128.59% -34.68% -28.73%

Volatility & Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outset Medical has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Precision Optics and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Outset Medical 0 0 4 0 3.00

Outset Medical has a consensus price target of $57.67, indicating a potential upside of 36.23%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Summary

Precision Optics beats Outset Medical on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics (Get Rating)

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

About Outset Medical (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

