Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 156 ($2.04) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 176 ($2.31) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primary Health Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 172.67 ($2.26).

PHP stock opened at GBX 141.10 ($1.85) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 140.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 150.29. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.37. Primary Health Properties has a twelve month low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.20 ($2.23).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

