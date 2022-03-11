Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Dawson James

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Dawson James from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Dawson James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PFIE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
Shares of Profire Energy stock opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $62.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.
About Profire Energy (Get Rating)
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
