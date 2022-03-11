Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.55 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $43.55 on Friday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $143.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $997,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.