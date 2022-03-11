Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.010-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $758.84 million.Progyny also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.66. 453,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $421,664.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $915,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,406 shares of company stock valued at $23,340,629 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Progyny by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Progyny by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Progyny by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Progyny by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

