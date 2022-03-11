Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Announces Earnings Results

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Project Angel Parent updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE MLNK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,084. Project Angel Parent has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71.

MLNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Project Angel Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

