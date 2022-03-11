Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) PT Raised to $52.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RXDX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.47.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. Analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 419,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,085.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 192,840 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,720,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $795,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

