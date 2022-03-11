Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.35

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $46.98, with a volume of 3793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

