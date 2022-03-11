Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%.

Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on RXDX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 597.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

