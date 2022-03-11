ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $49.67

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.67, but opened at $46.81. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $46.29, with a volume of 839,698 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,700,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,168,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,908,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 341,480 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

