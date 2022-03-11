ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $49.67

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.67, but opened at $46.81. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $46.29, with a volume of 839,698 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.55.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SCEP Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,785,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,700,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,168,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,908,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 341,480 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.