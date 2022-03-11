ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 1,145 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $55,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,327 shares of company stock worth $9,327,897 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.91.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.92.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

