ProVise Management Group LLC Has $4.04 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after purchasing an additional 438,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after acquiring an additional 167,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $143.34 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.71 and a 1-year high of $154.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

