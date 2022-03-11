ProVise Management Group LLC Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 993.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 100,071 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 9.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

