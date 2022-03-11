ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 2,250 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,977,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,144,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,656,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,538,000 after purchasing an additional 170,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

