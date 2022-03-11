ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,697 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.35.

EBAY stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

