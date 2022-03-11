ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Steel ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 1,550.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 2,882.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period.

Shares of SLX stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.87. VanEck Steel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.22.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

