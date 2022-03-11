ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $59.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.92. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.83 and a 1-year high of $61.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

