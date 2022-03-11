PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Trading Up 1.1%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 3,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 64,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPERF)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

