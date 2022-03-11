Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
Pulmatrix stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 80,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,336. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.03.
About Pulmatrix (Get Rating)
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.
