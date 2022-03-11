Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulmatrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 80,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,336. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,848,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 455,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 303,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 249,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 198,146 shares during the last quarter. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pulmatrix (Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.