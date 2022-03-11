PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $64.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,608 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at about $50,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $46.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.02. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

