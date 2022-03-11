Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €100.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective from analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($133.70) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($145.65) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €114.03 ($123.95).

PUM opened at €69.90 ($75.98) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €67.68 ($73.57) and a fifty-two week high of €115.40 ($125.43). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €90.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €99.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

