Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading Down 8%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 685,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 887,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.49 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

