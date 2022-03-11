PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PureTech Health plc is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. PureTech Health plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “
Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
About PureTech Health (Get Rating)
PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.
