PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) Short Interest Up 433.3% in February

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PureTech Health stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807. PureTech Health has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRTC. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on PureTech Health from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PureTech Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

