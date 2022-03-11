Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,300 shares, a growth of 315.5% from the February 13th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 30,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 36.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,758. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $4.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

