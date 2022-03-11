PVH (NYSE:PVH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

NYSE:PVH traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.26. 1,379,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,519. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in PVH by 73.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PVH by 50.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

