PVH (NYSE:PVH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.88.
NYSE:PVH traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.26. 1,379,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,519. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42.
PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)
PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.
