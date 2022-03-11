Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Issued By Truist Financial

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.66 EPS.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

EXR stock opened at $196.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $126.04 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.63 and its 200 day moving average is $195.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,166. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.91%.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.