Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Issued By KeyCorp

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Life Storage in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $132.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.73. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $84.00 and a twelve month high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.58%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Life Storage by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Life Storage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,685,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after buying an additional 82,401 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

