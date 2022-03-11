Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Issued By Barrington Research

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for VIZIO in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.76. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91.

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $558,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,008.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth $44,352,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in VIZIO by 752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares in the last quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter worth about $16,127,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 592,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 501.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after buying an additional 534,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.