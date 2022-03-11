Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:APLS)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.54). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.59. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,317 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $56,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.