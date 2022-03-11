Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.59) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.54). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APLS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.59. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,317 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $56,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

