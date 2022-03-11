Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Procept BioRobotics Corp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Procept BioRobotics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Procept BioRobotics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRCT. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Procept BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

PRCT opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a current ratio of 23.94. Procept BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.52.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at $875,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Procept BioRobotics by 1,506.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 301,305 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

