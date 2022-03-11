Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Boosted by Analyst

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BFS opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 16.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Saul Centers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $114,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,328 shares of company stock worth $894,462 over the last three months. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Saul Centers (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

