Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

