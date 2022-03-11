Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Cut by Analyst

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 35,400.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

TZOO opened at $6.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.99 million, a P/E ratio of 135.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $134,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,443 shares of company stock worth $519,692 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 22.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at $117,000. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

