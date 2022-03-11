Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for eBay in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for eBay’s FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EBAY. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.35.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,751,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,656,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of eBay by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

