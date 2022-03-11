Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Lowered by Analyst

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEN. Bank of America began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

BEN stock opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 30.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 119,739.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,090,676 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,891,000 after purchasing an additional 195,065 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 45,804 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

