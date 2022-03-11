Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Reduced by Analyst

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Veritex in a report released on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VBTX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

VBTX opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.51. Veritex has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In other news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,815 shares of company stock worth $563,080. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $2,793,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,912 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 104,966.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 650,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter valued at about $23,871,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,520,000 after acquiring an additional 381,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

