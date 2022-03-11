Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for National CineMedia, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of NCMI opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.42. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 81.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 363.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in National CineMedia by 699.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is -32.79%.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

