Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ATD. National Bank Financial downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

ATD stock opened at C$49.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.89. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$45.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The firm has a market cap of C$52.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01.

