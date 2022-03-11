Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.08.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.04.

NYSE EOG opened at $119.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after buying an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after buying an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

