Qbao (QBT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21,342.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Qbao has a market cap of $312,225.71 and approximately $21,342.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

