Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Qiagen posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qiagen.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

QGEN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. 4,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.29. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

