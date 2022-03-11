QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Kevin Hettrich Sells 46,285 Shares

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $731,765.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 3rd, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $753,982.65.
  • On Monday, January 3rd, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $1,071,497.75.
  • On Monday, December 20th, Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $1,049,743.80.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.90. 5,555,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,412,266. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 9.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 47.81, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.