Quilter (LON:QLT) Price Target Cut to GBX 120

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Quilter in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quilter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 165.40 ($2.17).

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 132.15 ($1.73) on Wednesday. Quilter has a 1 year low of GBX 108.30 ($1.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.40. The stock has a market cap of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 34.78.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

