Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Declares Dividend of GBX 20

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Monday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 136.75 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 108.30 ($1.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22).

QLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Quilter from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Quilter in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 165.40 ($2.17).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

